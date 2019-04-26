|
Kristie Karen Jobe, 52, of Bryant, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born March 5, 1967, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Kristie was a billing specialist for Dr. Martin Taylor at Doctors Building for 22 years. She loved animals and donated to the ASPCA.
Kristie was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Haynes Jobe; and grandparents, W.W. and Sybil Haynes and Edgar and Hallie Jobe.
She is survived by a daughter, Blayne Jobe; her father, Ed Jobe (Nita); a brother, Michael Jobe (Kim); a sister, Rhonda Hammers; four nieces and nephews, Korey Jobe (Amber), Kaleb Jobe (Natalie), Michael Hammers and Jamie Hammers (Johnathon); her longtime best friend, Lindy Bass; and two stepbrothers, Brad Bibb and Brian Bibb (Vanessa).
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Forest Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA.org or at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 25, 2019