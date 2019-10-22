Home

Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Larry Gene Begley


1950 - 2019
Larry Gene Begley Obituary
Larry Gene Begley, 69, of Benton, passed away Saturday Oct. 19. He was born July 17, 1950, in Harrison. Larry was the owner of Salem Dairy Bar in Benton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Maxine Edison Begley.
He is survived by his wife, Lucianne Begley, of Benton; a son and daughter-in-law, Brian (Laura) Begley, of Benton; three sisters, Garla Shaw, of Yellville, Virginia Jarrett, of Springdale, and Maryetta Griner, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma; and two grandchildren, Bailey Begley and Brody Begley.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Oct. 21, 2019
