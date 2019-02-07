Lauren Elizabeth Hayes, 21, of Hensley, left this earth to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. She was born Oct. 22, 1997, in Little Rock.

After high school in Sheridan, she attended A.C.T.I. (Arkansas Rehab Services) where she graduated the pharmacy tech class. She worked at Walmart in Sheridan for almost a year.

Elizabeth was a prime example of what unconditional love should be. Everyone who knew her, or just met her for a brief moment, would agree that not only did she have a smile that would light up a room, she was one of the kindest and most caring people on Earth. She truly stood for the underdog and proved that different wasn't a bad thing.

She is survived by her father Jeremy Hayes; her mother Cheryl Kaufman; a sister, Melanie Guthrie; her grandparents, Melvin and Doris Kaufman, and Gerri B. Hayes; two uncles, Paul Kaufman and Lee Kaufman; along with a number of great-aunts, step-aunts, cousins, and many friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today, Feb. 5, at Buie Funeral Home in Sheridan.

Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery.

Visitation was held Monday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home.