LaVern "Vern" Stubbs, 87, of Mabelvale, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, surrounded by his family. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Charles and Frances Tice Stubbs, he was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
Preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; and a sister, he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Stubbs; six children, Ronald L. Stubbs (Donna), of Carrollton, Texas, Geraldine Watt (Dennis), of Salt Lake City, Utah, Mary Stubbs, of Thornton, Colorado, Lori Everett (Randy), of Northglenn, Colorado, Vern Stubbs (Marie), of Mabelvale, and Barbara Johnson (Mark), also of Thornton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
