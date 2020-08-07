1/
LaVern 'Vern' Stubbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaVern "Vern" Stubbs, 87, of Mabelvale, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, surrounded by his family. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Charles and Frances Tice Stubbs, he was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
Preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; and a sister, he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Stubbs; six children, Ronald L. Stubbs (Donna), of Carrollton, Texas, Geraldine Watt (Dennis), of Salt Lake City, Utah, Mary Stubbs, of Thornton, Colorado, Lori Everett (Randy), of Northglenn, Colorado, Vern Stubbs (Marie), of Mabelvale, and Barbara Johnson (Mark), also of Thornton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 10 Corporate Hill Dr., #220, Little Rock, AR 72205.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith Little Rock Funeral Home, 501-224-2200.
Online guest book: www.smithfamilycares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Aug. 7 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR 72205
501-224-2200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved