Thornton Funeral Home
211 Luzerne St
Mount Ida, AR 71957
(870) 867-2001
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Lone Valley Cemetery
Sims, AR
View Map
Lawrence Junior Carter


1935 - 2019
Lawrence Junior Carter Obituary
Lawrence Junior Carter, 83, of Mount Ida, passed away Thursday, June 6, in the Montgomery County Nursing Home in Mount Ida. Lawrence was born Oct. 11, 1935, in Sims, Arkansas, to the late Sterling Gifford and Oder Lola Carter.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Bennie Sue Carter.
Lawrence is survived by two sons, Phillip (Kelly) Carter, of Fayetteville, and Cecil Ray (Ramona) Willis, of Fort Smith; a sister, Ina Dean Mabry; three granddaughters, Ellen Godsey, Lisa Gladden and Elizabeth Carter-Fayers; five great-grandchildren; and a host of family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Lone Valley Cemetery in Sims, with Bro. DeWayne Holloway officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida.
Online guest book: www.thorntonfh.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on June 11, 2019
