Lawrence Wayne Harrison was born May 4, 1940, in Hot Springs, to Robert and Mary Lillian (Edgmon) Harrison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Robert Harrison and Howard Harrison.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Donna June (Mason) Harrison; three children, Laurie Key (Tim), of Bryant, Larry Harrison (Kim), of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Lane Harrison (Christin), of Ozark, Missouri; five randchildren, Joshua and Bethany Harrison, Halle Harrison, Erin and Harrison Key; three siblings include Raymond Harrison (Mary), of Arlington, Texas, Lillian Burian (Ron), of El Dorado, and Harold Harrison (Paulette) of Mesquite, Texas; a sister-in-law, Rebecca Harrison, of Mc Kinney, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Lawrence grew up in Smackover and graduated from high school in 1958. He graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in 1962 in biblical studies. He also studied at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and Donna were married June 2, 1962, at First Baptist Church of Norphlet, Arkansas. He began serving in gospel ministry in 1959 and served churches across Texas and South Arkansas. They also owned and operated Harrison's Christian Bookstore in El Dorado for 20 years.

He was passionate about studying God's word and a wonderful expositor who explained the scriptures well. He was a very humble and kind man, a faithful servant and shepherd loved by many. He was true to God's word and his convictions. His life was marked by a deep love for God, his wife and family, his friends, and the flock to which he was called to shepherd. He was affectionately known as Bro. Lawrence, Bro. Harrison, Preacher, and Pastor, but his favorite was "Pops."

Flowers should be sent to Pinecrest Funeral Home in Alexander.

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Geyer Springs First Baptist Church, Little Rock; Crossings Community Church, Oklahoma City; LifePoint Church, Ozark, Missouri; or Gideon's International

