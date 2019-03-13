



LeeVoy Ann Henson, 86, of Benton, left this world for her Heavenly home Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born March 23, 1932, in Bauxite, to Horace and Emma Whitfield.

LeeVoy was a caring and loving woman with a hint of bossy thrown in for good measure. Her children said they are so glad God gave them to her - she was the "greatest mother alive." Everyone who knew her had a LeeVoy story and loved her. She was a faithful Christian wife and mother who raised her three children to be strong, healthy Christians. If this is the most important task for a believing momma, she did her job well.

She was an excellent cook and used no recipes. It was just part of her to know how to fix a good meal from scratch. She was known for her delicious cakes, biscuits and old-fashioned skillet gravy, and pie: especially coconut cream pie. She always kept food on the table.

She loved gardening - flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed canning and making quilts. She was a lifetime member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Her dogs and granddogs held a special place in her heart; she loved Sadie the poodle, Pepper (aka Bob Barker) the schnauzer, and Oscar and Peanut the dachshund mixes.

Waiting for her in glory were her husband, James; her parents; two sisters, Patsy and Gail; and a brother, Ronnie.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her children, Ann McAdory (Bill), of Ohio, Nona Emory (Melvin), of Sardis, and Wyatt Henson (Margaret), of Lonsdale; two grandchildren, Trey Vaughn (Kristen) and Tony Vaughn (Holly); a great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Vaughn; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Mars Hill Cemetery in Bauxite.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Dial & Dudley Funeral Home, located at 4212 Hwy. 5 North in Bryant.

