Lehman Lanier 'Whitt' Whittington
Lehman Lanier "Whitt" Whittington, 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1. He was born Oct. 14, 1934, to Nash and Hazel Hutcheson Whittington, in Banks, Arkansas. Whitt's church family will miss his delicious fried pies and his family will miss his chocolate pancakes. Whitt loved golf and loved his First Southern Baptist Church family. ?He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Edward (Dewanna) and Robert Whittington.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Hightower Whittington; three children, Jan Whittington, Andrew (Carla) Whittington and Joseph Whittington; two brothers, Loyd (Cherry) Whittington and Paul ( Beverly) Whittington; a sister, Vivian Whittington Baker (Arnold); two grandchildren; Lily and Lucy Robinson; and several nephews and nieces. ?One of Whitt's favorite memories was attending The Master's with his sons in 2010.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 6, at Forest Hills Memorial Park, with Bros. Robby Tingle and Jim Lagrone officiating.
Memorials may be made to First Southern Baptist Church Food Bank 604 S. Reynolds Rd., Bryant, AR 72022.
Services are entrusted to Pinecrest Funeral Home, 7401 Arkansas 5, Alexander, AR 72002.
Services may be viewed by logging into Pinecrest Funeral Home and Memorial Park's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Pinecrest-Cemetery-178134242211307.

Published in The Saline Courier from May 5 to May 31, 2020.
