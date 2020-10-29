1/1
Leland 'Fuller' Hendricks II
Leland "Fuller" Hendricks II, 74, of Hot Springs, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, in Hot Springs. He was born Feb. 22, 1946, in Little Rock, to the late Leland Fuller Hendricks and Bessie Marie Cox Hendricks. Reared and educated in Carlisle, Fuller took over the family insurance business in 1966, going on to have a long and successful career. He retired from Arkansas Farm Bureau and later was able to fulfill his dream of owning his own business.  He opened The Floor Store on Main Street in Malvern, operating it for 10 years. Fuller was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Benton and was active in the Jaycee's.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Turner Hendricks, of Hot Springs, to whom he was married Oct. 23, 1980; five children, David Gentles (Darlene), of Pearcy, Gail Yandell (Ronny), and Kim Hendricks, all of Conway, Christy Henry (Dale), of Bentonville, and Dana Hendricks, of Benton; 13 grandchildren, Aaron Riggin, Emily Barnhill, Andrew "Dee" Riggin, Kaitlyn Riggin, Kyle Henry, Carson Henry, Brooklyn Henry, Tiffany Gwatney, Tyler Gwatney, Lauren and Emily Gentles and Kyle and Jordan Yandell; and four great-grandchildren, Bentley Barnhill, Levi Riggin, Zaelyn Williams and Ivy Price.
Graveside service will be at2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Fairplay Cemetery, with Dr. Bob Dunaway officiating and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home of Malvern.
Fuller's grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice, located at 300 Werner St. in Hot Springs, AR 71913.
Online guest book: jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: The family is grateful to the staff and nurses of Dr. Bharany and Apollo Oncology, and to Arkansas Hospice for their care of Fuller. A special thanks goes to Fuller's caregiver, Marly Thompson.

Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 29 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
