Leon Ferrell, 77, of Benton, passed away peacefully Friday, April 26. He was born Jan. 25, 1942, in Haggarville, Arkansas, to Marcus and Gertie Tumbleson Ferrell.

Leon was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was a well-known brick mason in the area. Leon was tough as nails on the outside but had a very big heart. He loved his family unconditionally, especially his wife of 57 years, Carolyn. Carolyn was always first in Leon's heart. He was a family man and all-around great man. Leon was a man of few words, so when he spoke, people listened. His memory will be forever cherished and his legacy will continue on through their family and many others who loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kenneth "Kenny" Ferrell; and a sister, Joyce Reynolds.

Leon is survived by his loving wife, Susie Carolyn Marvel Ferrell; two sons, Roger Leon Ferrell and his wife, Mary, and Timothy Glenn Ferrell and his wife, Julie; seven beloved grandchildren, Johnny Ferrell and his wife, Elizabeth, Wesley Ferrell, Kayla Thomas, Kris Barrow, Kory Barrow, Glenn Ferrell and Cameron Ferrell; six great-grandchildren, James Ferrell, Justin Ferrell, Kaiden Thomas, Audree Heywood, Emma Heywood and Dylan Heywood; and many other extended family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today, April 29, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request memorials be made in Leon's name to either The Nature Conservancy of Arkansas or to the Easterseals of Arkansas.

