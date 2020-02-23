|
Lessie Faye "Jackie" Smithson, of Benton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 93 years of age. She was born on Jan. 20, 1927, in Bauxite, and graduated from Benton High School in 1945. She was captain of the girl's basketball team. Jackie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for more than 80 years. She was active in Sunday School and WMU.
Jackie was the youngest of six children of the late Emma and John Barnes. She had four sisters and a brother who have all preceded her in death.
She was married to C.E. "Buddy" Smithson on Dec. 25, 1946, and they shared 68 years together until his death Oct. 17, 2014.
Jackie is survived by two children, Brenda (Freddy) Burton and Charlene (Robin) James; three grandchildren, Stephanie Hopkins, Christian James and Ashley James, all of Benton; seven great-grandchildren, Bliss Deylami, Jax and Paisley Hopkins, Jaci Smith, Preslie Hudson and Harper James; and a great-great-grandchild, Alexandria Valentina Deylami.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, with Dr. Rick Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 23, 2020