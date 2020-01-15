|
Lester Harrell Sanders, 98, of Benton, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Jan. 12. He was born Aug. 29, 1921, in San Augustine, Texas, to the late Willie and Etheal (Harrell) Sanders.
Lester was a WWII veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army. During his enlistment, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Bronze and Silver Star Attachment, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Honorable Service Lapel Button for WWII, Expert Badge and Rifle Bar, and the Sharpshooter Badge and Carbine Bar. His combat experience included action in the invasion of Omaha Beach on D-day+1 and the Battle of the Bulge. At the age of 81, Lester wrote his memoirs of WWII which were published in the Saline County History and Heritage Society Publication in 2004.
After years of farming in West Texas and working in construction, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 38 years. He enjoyed being outside working in his yard and gardening. Lester was a member of the First Baptist Church of Benton. He lived his faith in all things, exemplifying integrity, compassion, strength, optimism and extreme courage. Family was very dear to Lester and he cherished every moment he spent with them.
Preceding Lester in death are his beloved wife of 61 years, Edith Sanders; his parents; a granddaughter, Alyson Elise Smith; a son-in-law, Fred K. Smith; four sisters; and five brothers.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory two daughters, Martha Ann Freeman and husband, Ray, of Benton, and Mary Nell Smith, of Longview, Texas; four grandchildren, Jeff Freeman, John Freeman, Christi Jones and wife Laurie, and Adam Smith and wife, Stacy; four great-grandchildren, Parker Freeman, Addison Jones, Stella Smith, and Lydia Smith; a special family friend, Tom Trice; and a number of nieces, nephews, family members and friends who loved Lester and will miss him always.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, with visitation held an hour prior to service at First Baptist Church of Benton.
Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Thomas Cemetery in San Augustine, Texas.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
