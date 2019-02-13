Home

Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith New Rosemont Cemetery
Benton, AR
View Map
Letta Elaine (Sykes) Fernandez


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Letta Elaine (Sykes) Fernandez Obituary

Letta Elaine Sykes Fernandez, 64, of Malvern, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. She was born Dec. 17, 1954, in the Jones Clinic in Benton, to the late Harold Sykes and Katherine Sheridan Sykes. Letta worked in the health care industry most of her life and enjoyed helping the elderly and disabled. She also thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Letta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Danny Fernandez; a son, Phillip Hooker; a younger sister, Karen Lott; and a grandson.
She is survived by three daughters, Mickey Childress, of Malvern, Amy Martinica, of Florida, and Shalara (Joseph) Hopkins, of Malvern; two stepchildren; 15 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two brothers, Boyd Sykes, of Benton, and Arlin Sykes, of Malvern; two sisters, Charlotte (Danny) Marvel, of Benton, and Kathy (Jim) Crouch, of Sheridan; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton. Bro. John Bagby and Pastor Greg Ferguson will be officiating.
Visitation with family will be held following the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: A special thanks to Saline Memorial Hospice House and Fresenius Dialysis Center for the awesome love and caring support they gave and showed Letta during her last days of preparing to go to her home in Heaven to be with Christ our Savior.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 13, 2019
