Lillian Ovelia Sprague, 87, of Benton, passed away Friday, March 13, at Heartland Nursing Home in Benton. She was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Hot Spring County.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Bob and Mattie Cotten; her husband, Charles Sprague Sr.; a son, Charles Sprague Jr.; a daughter, Audrey Smith; and a granddaughter, Shawna Smith.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Amie McCollum, Jason Sprague and Josh Anderson; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bob Cotten, of Nebraska, and Loal and Lester Cotten, of Benton; and three sisters, Betty Sides and Lucy Simmons, of Benton, and Shirley Gibson of Malvern.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Ashby Funeral Home, with funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow at Fairplay Cemetery. Bro. Kenny Mitchell will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 16, 2020