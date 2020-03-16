Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W. Narroway
Benton, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Sprague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Ovelia Sprague


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Ovelia Sprague Obituary
Lillian Ovelia Sprague, 87, of Benton, passed away Friday, March 13, at Heartland Nursing Home in Benton. She was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Hot Spring County. 
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Bob and Mattie Cotten; her husband, Charles Sprague Sr.; a son, Charles Sprague Jr.; a daughter, Audrey Smith; and a granddaughter, Shawna Smith.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Amie McCollum, Jason Sprague and Josh Anderson; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bob Cotten, of Nebraska, and Loal and Lester Cotten, of Benton; and three sisters, Betty Sides and Lucy Simmons, of Benton, and Shirley Gibson of Malvern.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Ashby Funeral Home, with funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. 
Burial will follow at Fairplay Cemetery. Bro. Kenny Mitchell will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -