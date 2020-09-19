Lily Anne Avery, infant daughter of Courtney Harris and Nicholas Avery, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sharon Harris.
Lily Anne is survived by her mother and father, Courtney Harris and Nicholas Avery; a sister, Adriana Avery; her grandparents, Michael and Teresa Avery, and Steve and Christy Harris; and her great-grandparents, Detsy and Jim Sullivan and Rose Harris.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. today, Sept. 19, at Ashby Funeral Home.
