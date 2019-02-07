

Linda Elizabeth Woods Hicks, 74, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. She was born Dec. 11, 1944, in Visalia, California, to Pansy and Albert Woods. Linda was a wonderful nurse for 42 years and a mother of seven.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; a son, David Christopher; and her loving husband and soul mate, Tom Hicks.

She is survived by six children, Donal Lewis (Annie May) and their, children and grandchildren, of Alaska, Michael Lewis, of Benton, Jeff Lewis, of Benton, Scott Lewis (Kathy), and their children, of California, Brandy Hicks Elder (Tre), of Benton, and Michele Russell (Sean), of California; her grandchildren, Megan, Keirstyn, Liberty and Kenny and 13 more; and her great-grandchildren, Jerilyn, Jordyn and Lilianna and several more.

Linda was a mother figure to many throughout her lifetime and took everyone under her wing. She would help anyone in whatever way she could. Linda was a loving mother and grandmother. She rescued every animal she could and took every stray in, human or animal. Linda will be greatly missed by her family and pets.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary