Linda Gayle Hudson, 68, of Mt. Ida, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born Aug. 2, 1950, in Newport, to the late Kenneth and Lorraine Slayton. Linda was of the Church of Christ faith and a homemaker.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Donnie) Adams, of Mt. Ida; and a brother, Gary Slayton, of Jonesboro; and two grandchildren, Rainey and Jessica Adams.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton, with Bro. John Bagby officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 23, 2019