Linda Sue Spradlin, of Benton, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the age of 70.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and J.C. Robertson.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Donna Fears and Darlene Mosley and husband, Steve - her much-loved brother-in-law; a daughter, Susan Patterson and husband, Michael; two grandchildren, Katherine Clements and Andrew Patterson; a niece, Jennifer Efird and husband, Jeff; two nephews, Jason Efird and wife, Mindy, and Troy Efird and wife, Shandy; and a number of great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends who loved her.

Linda was a devoted and selfless caregiver, touching untold lives with her kindness.

She loved watching and feeding the birds and squirrels, enjoying the ever-changing view out her window with her little dog, Cricket, always by her side.

During her battle with ALS and until the day she died, Linda kept her spunkiness and her sprits amazingly high and never lost her strong faith in God; becoming an inspiration to every life she touched, new and old friends alike.

All are invited to a casual celebration of Linda's life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Mosley home, located at 5538 Kentucky Rd. in Benton. We will pause at 2 p.m. for a few brief words about Linda and to hear a couple of her favorite songs.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to "Linda's Hope" team on the ALS website. Money donated here will be used in the local region for ALS, web.alsa.org/goto/lindaspradlin.

Special thanks to Erica and Linda (hospice), Cris (ALS), and Laura and Jon (caregivers).