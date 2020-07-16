1/1
Lois Ann Medlin Oglesby
Lois Ann Medlin Oglesby, 59, of Bryant, passed away Monday, July 13. She was born June 10, 1961, in Benton, to James Arthur and Lona Marie Woodall Medlin.
Lois was a wonderfully devoted wife and mother. She thoroughly enjoyed making flower arrangements, fishing, hunting, cooking and reading. She was funny, with a sarcastic sense of humor and was known for being a "butterfly flitting around" touching your heart or making you smile just when you needed it. She also loved her dog, Yeti. She will be missed but her memory will be cherished and her legacy will continue on through those who loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Deborah Lynn Hawley; a brother, James Ronald Medlin.
Lois is survived by her husband, Tommy Oglesby; two sons, Mason Richardson and his fiancé, Lynz Boozy, and Noah Richardson; two daughters, Samantha Oglesby and Tiffany Bobo; two grandchildren, Hannah Bobo and Lucas Scoggins; a sister, Angela Medlin-Yates; and many other extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Round Mountain Cemetery in Conway. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing should be practiced when in attendance.
Lois will lie at rest for family and friends to pay their respects from 2 to 8 p.m., today, July 16, with the immediate family present from 6 to 8 p.m., in the chapel of Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.

Published in The Saline Courier from Jul. 16 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home
6700 Alcoa Road
Benton, AZ 72019
