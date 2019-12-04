|
Lois Cooper Dalak, 97, passed quietly in her Bentwater home, Montgomery, Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 28. It is fitting that she died on Thanksgiving morning and her passing was just as she lived, with grace and gratitude.
She was a graduate of the University of Arkansas and would occasionally call the Hogs well into her 90s. She was the loving WWII war bride of Emil J. Dalak until his death in 1996. After the war, they settled in the Detroit area, home to her husband, and lived there among family and friends until their retirement when they resettled to Tannenbaum, Arkansas. Graduating with a degree in home economics, Lois made her home her classroom. Every meal was a lesson in fine dining and friends and family anticipated the gatherings where Lois was bringing dessert. To the comment, "Oh, Lois, that looks so good," her response was always the same, "Well, we hope it's going to be good," but her small grin belied the fact she knew it would be. Lois and Emil later moved to the Conroe, Texas area where they established their church home at Grace Lutheran Church. Lois loved her church family until the end. Just eight months prior to her passing, when her son, Joel, was a little late to take her to Sunday service, she got in her car and drove herself.
Lois worked crossword puzzles like a job and she especially enjoyed working them with her daughter, Julie; her granddaughter, Lauren; and her niece, Diane Dalak Strablow. She lived for visits by her children, grandchildren, and her great-children. Over the years she knitted countless afghans for them all, and her closet is filled with more, each tagged with a grandchild's name. She found great joy in her grandchildren and until the end she loved sharing the story of great-grandchild, Willa Snider, reaching for a handful of chocolate-chip pie anytime someone opened Oma's refrigerator door.
She was grateful for the steadfast support by her son, Joel L. Dalak, of The Woodlands, Texas.
Lois was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Wallis Cooper; her father, Arch Cooper; and the two brothers she held precious, Alvis Cooper and Preston Cooper.
She is survived by her friend and brother Preston's wife, Nelle McMahan Cooper, of Benton. She is also survived by two daughters, Cynthia J. Dalak Pitts, of Woodstock, Georgia, and Julie Dalak Snider and her husband, Martin Snider, of Dexter, Michigan; and seven grandchildren, Lauren Snider Thompson, of Dexter, Michigan, Bradley Snider,of Driftwood, Texas, Joel Stephenson Snider, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Anne Pitts Riner, of Cumming, Georgia, Emily Dalak and Payton Dalak, of The Woodlands, Texas. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Grace Lutheran Church of Conroe, located at 13123 TX-105 W., in Conroe, Texas.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 4, 2019