Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Lonnie Charles Hunnicutt Obituary
Lonnie Charles Hunnicutt, 84, of Benton, passed away Monday, Feb. 17. He was born May 14, 1935, in Lonsdale.  Lonnie was a U.S. Army veteran and owned and operated Rural Dale Antiques for 13 years. 
He was preceded in death by his father, W. A. Hunnicutt; his mother, Marie Garner; a brother, James "Johnny" Hunnicutt; and two sisters, Inez Smith and Brenda Morton.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hunnicutt; a son, Brent Hunnicutt; two daughters, Jennifer Hunnicutt and Emily Hunnicutt, all of Benton; and two brothers, Bob Garner, of Benton, and Jerald Garner of Bella Vista.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 19, 2020
