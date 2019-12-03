|
Lonnie Lynn Busby, 73, of Dallas, formerly of Oil Trough, Arkansas, died Nov. 19. He was born Aug. 19, 1946, in Newport, to the Rev. Lonnie L. and Fannie Mae Busby.
Mr. Busby graduated from Oil Trough High School in 1964. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Arkansas State University in 1968, where he also received the designation of ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate. He graduated with a Master of Healthcare Administration from Baylor University in 1976. He was a diplomate in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and served in a variety of assignments in the United States and Germany, as well as a combat tour of duty in Vietnam.
Mr. Busby amassed more than 30 years of domestic and international experience in senior level management positions in the healthcare industry. He worked as a chief executive officer, chief operating officer, board member, management consultant and entrepreneur. Prior to working as a consultant and entrepreneur, Mr. Busby worked at the executive level in hospitals located in Newport News, Virginia, Benton and El Paso, Texas. He was administrator of Saline Memorial Hospital from 1984 to 1988.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Brackett Busby, of Dallas; a daughter, Heather Busby and her fiancé, Christian Watkins, of Henderson, Kentucky; a sister, Barbara Norris, of Newark; a brother, Richard (Rick) Busby, and wife, Cyndi, of Augusta, Georgia; two nephews, Brandon Busby and wife, Kimberly, of Augusta, Georgia, and Lucas Martin, of Little Rock; a sister-in-law, Deena Kelley, of Houston, Texas; and a niece, Becky Kelley.
Services will be held at the White River Baptist Church in Oil Trough on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1:45 p.m. with the memorial service following at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Qualls Batesville Funeral Service.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 3, 2019