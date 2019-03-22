

Lonnie S. Powell, son of the late Coy D. Powell and Daphney I. Faulkner Powell, was born June 25, 1950, in Cash, Arkansas. He departed this life Monday, March 18, 2019, in Melbourne, Arkansas, at the age of 68 years, 8 months and 21 days. He was united in marriage to Bonita McCradic on June 1, 1969, in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas, and together they raised two children. He spent his life as a loving son, brother, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, provider and friend. At the time of his death, he owned and operated Powell Sanitation and Melbourne Sanitation for 36 years. He was of the Baptist faith.

Lonnie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Bonita Powell, of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Angel Powell, of Bryant; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Michael Brooks, of Bauxite; a brother, Ronnie Powell and wife, Ann, of Bauxite; two sisters, Betty Dawson and husband, Dennis, of Glenco, and Barbara Powell, of Brookhaven, Mississippi; eight grandchildren, Sarah Powell, Kaci Price (Shaun), Devin Ghere, Kynzi Powell, Kalli Brooks, Hannah Brooks, Coleman Neill and Caitlyn Cooler; a sister-in-law, Audrey Tyson and husband, Daniel; and a cousin, Dewayne Mullins, all of Mammoth Spring; a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Coy Don Powell and Billy G. Powell.

Visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday, March 23 at Eddie's Family Funeral Home in Melbourne. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.

Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Field Creek Cemetery in Mammoth Spring.

Memorials may be made to a .

Pallbearers are Michael Brooks, Devin Ghere, Danny Jackson, Danny Tyson, Richard Crowe and Judson Dawson,

Honorary pallbearers are Dewayne Mullins, Dennis Dawson, Shaun Price. Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary