Lonny Ray Whorton, 74, of Haskell, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, at Saline Memorial Hospital, following a short battle with esophageal cancer. Born Oct. 13, 1946, in Sioux Falls, Sout Dakota to Doyle Ray and Ann Anderson Whorton, Lonny moved to Hot Spring County with his family in 1948. He received his education in the Malvern School system and was a graduate of the 1964 Class at Malvern High School.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two of his four brothers, Robert Gene (Bob) Whorton and Darryl Lee Whorton.
Lonny was a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in North Malvern. He worked in construction most of his life, many of those years spent with Winfield Cabinet Shop in Benton. Because of his excellent workmanship and eye for detail, he was frequently in demand when clients needed a customized paint job done in their homes.?Survivors include two brothers, Richard Doyle Whorton, of Maricopa, California, and his twin, Larry Roy Whorton (Grace), of Benton; his best friend, David Ross, of Haskell; a sister-in-law, Babartha Whorton Adkins, of Hot Springs; 10 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Little Bit.?Lonny will be remembered by his loved ones for the love and devotion he had for his family. Always soft-spoken and patient, he could be counted on to lend his support wherever and whenever it was needed. He delighted in his nieces and nephews and often spoke proudly to others about their many and varied accomplishments.?As per his request, there will be no visitation and a private graveside memorial service for family and close friends will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at Hickory Grove Cemetery, near Bismarck.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Lonny's name may be made to The American Cancer Society
.
Cremation and memorial services are in the care of Regency Funeral Home of Malvern.
Online guest book: regencyfuneralhome.com.