Lopha Mae Barlow, 90, of Bauxite, passed away on her grandsons birthday Thursday, Sept. 17. She was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Mansfield. Lopha was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Edna Thomas; and her husband, Joseph H. Barlow.
She is survived by a son, Dewell Barlow (Barbara), of Bauxite; a daughter, Karen Jean Cook (Ronald Pogue), of Bauxite; a sister, Betty June Zinn, of Story; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Bro. Mike Titsworth will be officiating.
