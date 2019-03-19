Loree Kay Clift, 71, of Benton, passed from this life into the Lord's presence Thursday, March 14, 2019. Kay was born July 16, 1947, in Little Rock, to Ed Talley and Loree Edmonson. She was a lifelong Benton resident.

Kay was employed several years with Phillips Lighting Corporation. Her major role was that of a loving, devoted wife and mother. Prior to her illness, Kay enjoyed bowling and she loved to go fishing.

Kay was preceded by a brother, Jimmy Tapley.

Kay is survived by and leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 55 years, Morris C. Clift; four sons, Brian, Jeffrey (Tina, who she loved as a daughter), Michael, and Darren, all of Benton; a sister, Gay Sample (Skip "her favorite brother-in-law"), of Benton; a sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Ward; a nephew; several nieces; and a number of loved ones and friends.

At Kay's request, there will be no formal funeral service.

The family will hold a celebration of Kay's life at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Saline County Animal Shelter, 606 Willow, Benton, AR 72015.

Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com. Published in The Saline Courier from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019