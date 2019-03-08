Home

Lorene Lambert


1930 - 2019
Lorene Lambert Obituary
Lorene Lambert, 89, of Paron, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Paron. Lorene was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, Enos and Climmie Rickard; and her husband, Charles Lambert.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Taylor; two sons, Ricky Lambert and Steve Lambert; a brother, Cecil Rickard; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Walnut Bottom Cemetery. 
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 3, 2019
