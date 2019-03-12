Home

Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Rhodes Cemetery
Loyce Lowery Obituary

Loyce Lowery, 85, of Benton, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born Jan. 19, 1934, in Prattsville. Loyce was retired from AT&T and was a member of Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Franklin Walker and Verla Lee Tucker Walker.
She is survived by two sons, Tim Lowery and Tony Lowery; two daughters, Brenda Martin and Sandra Stair; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Rhodes Cemetery. Minister will be the Rev. Marcus Blakley.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 11, 2019
