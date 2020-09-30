Lula Lavonne "Lou" Garrett, 80, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27. She was born March 24, 1940, in Honey Grove, Texas, to the late Odie and Cleva (George) Wright.
Lula loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She served as treasurer of the Stainer Mountain Hunting Club. Lula enjoyed crafting, painting and horses.
Preceding Lula in death are her husband, Rogie Garrett; a son, William Coy Burnett III; her parents, Odie and Cleva Wright; and five siblings, Ruby Woods, Raye Cummings, Oscar Wright, Nadine Boone and Audrey Ramsey.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Debi Bono and husband, Ron, of Bismarck, and Pamela Eagle and husband, Don, of St. Louis, Missouri; five grandchildren, Tiffany Sikes, Todd Bono and longtime girlfriend, Melisa Walker, Sunni Bono, Jessika Huchingson and Adell Eagle; four great-grandchildren, Dawson Simpson, Cooper Camferdam, Lola Mayfield and Autumn Eagle; a half-sister, Jean Wilson, of Oklahoma; two stepdaughters; several stepgrandchildren; and many family members and friends who loved Lula and will miss her always.
Family will receive friends at the family farm from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Please contact them for more information.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
