

Lynda Ann Hartman, 81, of Benton, went to her Heavenly home Tuesday April 9, 2019. Lynda was born April 8, 1938, to the late W.L. and Verbil (Newsome) Row, in North Little Rock.

Lynda worked for First Baptist Church of Benton for more than 41 years, teaching children's ministry and cooking for Wednesday night fellowship. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Lynda enjoyed working in her garden and doing arts and crafts. She especially found great joy in her four-legged fur baby, "Honey Bunn."

Lynda is preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Eddie Hartman.

She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 61 years, Ed Hartman; a son, Terry Hartman and his wife, Lori, of Garland, Texas; two grandchildren, Ryan and Chad Hartman, of Garland, Texas; a sister, Betty Robinson and her husband, Bob, of Benton; a nephew, Bobby Lynn Robinson, of Benton; her special love, Honey Bunn; and a number of other family members and friends who will miss her greatly.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Selph Hall at First Baptist Church of Benton, with a celebration of life directly following at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ed Spurlock officiating.

All flowers may be delivered to First Baptist Church or Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

