Mack (Garrell) Edward Manion, 98, of Benton, formerly of Mooresville and Crawfordsville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, in Benton.

Born on Jan. 8, 1921, in East Oolitic, Lawrence County, Indiana, he was the oldest son of 10 children of Hobart Manion and Mary Jane (Vaughn) Manion. He lived through the Great Depression in the Smithville and Sanders area, received a double promotion (two grade levels in the same year) in elementary school, graduated from Smithville Indiana High School and was the last surviving member of the Class of 1939.

He was a gospel music singer/host (even hosting several gospel music programs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville), a youth minister, evangelist and pastor of several churches in Indiana and Arkansas. Mack, along with several minister friends, happened to be in Cuba on a missionary trip in 1958 when Fidel Castro began taking over. They were able to get out just a few days before military dictator Fulgencio Batista fled the country and went to the Dominican Republic on Jan. 1, 1959, and Castro entered Havana on Jan. 8, 1959, after a triumphant journey across Cuba. Mack, and those with him, could hear gunfire coming from the mountains.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting, watching cowboy movies, Western TV shows and going to church. He was also a civil pilot, former member of the Putt-Putt Professional Putters Association and played in several early 1960s national tournaments.

He is survived by his youngest sister in California; two daughters; a son in Arkansas; a son in Indiana; a step-son in Indiana; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. All of the above reside in Arkansas, Texas, Indiana, Colorado, Idaho and Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; and eight brothers and sisters.

A private burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary