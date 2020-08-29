Madine J. Landers, of Benton, passed away into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 27. Her passing came as a result of injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
Madine was a longtime member of Sharon Baptist Church in Benton, and she loved and deeply missed the preaching of the Rev. Glenn Tropp and the friendship of his wife Sharon.
Madine was born Feb. 27, 1933, in Caraway, to the late Louis A. and Bertha Janski.
She is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, John E. Landers - Dec. 2 would have marked the celebration of their 65 years of marriage - two daughters and their husbands, Dina Pinard (Jim), of Duluth, Georgia, and Kelly Ryan (Greg), of Benton; a granddaughter, Dr. Kristyn Ryan Mikles (Andy), of Fayetteville; and a beautiful 3-year-old great-granddaughter, Kennedy Collins Mikles.
She was a head strong, determined woman who loved her family passionately, and her life of 87 years was filled with their love.
Up until the time of the accident, she lived a full and independent life. She still drove her own vehicle, shopped (she wouldn't DARE let a Kohl's 30% coupon go without being used!), did all her laundry and ironing, and prepared meals for herself and her husband. She took great pride in her appearance and never missed a day of fixing her hair and meticulously applying her make-up.
Madine's life was filled with much beauty. The daughter of a farmer, she loved planting and digging in the dirt and filled her time with abundant flowers and flower gardens. She was a great provider for many wild birds, often using as much as 60 pounds of sunflower seeds each month to keep her feeders full. Hummingbirds showed up early and stayed late each summer, knowing she was going to provide them with cool nourishment, using as much as 10 pounds of sugar weekly to keep her many feeders full of fresh nectar daily.
The family will hold an intimate and private celebration of Madine's life with Dr. Rick Grant officiating.
Please help us honor her love of nature by planting a flower or tree in your own yard in her memory, by filling a bird feeder with seed or nectar, or by donating to the Saline County Humane Society to honor her love of animals, especially those animals who have no family to call their own.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.