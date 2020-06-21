Mae John "Majon" Fullington Downs, 77, of Benton, went home Friday, June 19. She was born Nov. 28, 1942, in Benton, to John W. and Zona McPherson Fullington.
Majon was a member of the Gleaners Sunday School Class and First Baptist Church of Benton and a Benton Panther, Class of 1960.
Majon was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Andy Fullington.
She is survived by a daughter, Anna Shay Downs Brewer and son-in-law, Melvin E. Brewer; two grandchildren, Lance and John Brewer; a sister-in-law, Patti Fullington; a niece, Jenny (Danny) Johnston; a nephew, Jacob (Carol) Fullington and their families; and a large extended family of cousins.
Her family is comforted by your love. Pray for us! Please feel free to send flowers, make memorials in our community, or visit us in small groups. We know you will respect and understand our decision to not hold a service in the present COVID-19 climate. It is our desire to keep our family and friends safe.
Interment will be held at a later date at the McPherson Cemetery on Salt Creek Road in Benton.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Majon was a member of the Gleaners Sunday School Class and First Baptist Church of Benton and a Benton Panther, Class of 1960.
Majon was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Andy Fullington.
She is survived by a daughter, Anna Shay Downs Brewer and son-in-law, Melvin E. Brewer; two grandchildren, Lance and John Brewer; a sister-in-law, Patti Fullington; a niece, Jenny (Danny) Johnston; a nephew, Jacob (Carol) Fullington and their families; and a large extended family of cousins.
Her family is comforted by your love. Pray for us! Please feel free to send flowers, make memorials in our community, or visit us in small groups. We know you will respect and understand our decision to not hold a service in the present COVID-19 climate. It is our desire to keep our family and friends safe.
Interment will be held at a later date at the McPherson Cemetery on Salt Creek Road in Benton.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 21 to Jun. 30, 2020.