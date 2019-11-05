|
|
Maegan Stormy Talbert, 23, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29. She was born June 1, 1996, in Little Rock, to John Rushing Jr. and Pam Stoner.
Maegan had a unique flair for life. Her wardrobe, including her lipstick, was all in a variety of shades of black, her favorite color. She was a licensed cosmetologist and loved making others beautiful. She was a hard, dedicated employee at Ulta and State Beauty Supply in Benton. Maegan's love for make-up and hair styling began at an early age when she and her grandmother, Velva, would cut and style her dolls' hair, and Maegan would practice her make-up techniques on her grandmother. Maegan had a good sense of humor and was always "styling." She never left her home without being put together from top to bottom. Maegan's dogs, Peaches and Wario, were very special to her. She recently added a new tattoo, "Hocus Pocus," to her collection of which she was very proud of.
Preceding Maegan in death are her husband, Mark Talbert; her maternal grandfather, Larry Stoner; and paternal grandmother, Mary Rushing.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Pam Stoner, of Alexander; her father, John Rushing Jr.; a sister, Tara Rushing and husband, Tyler Watts, of Benton; a nephew, Roman Watts; her maternal grandmother, Velva Stoner, of Little Rock; her paternal grandfather, John Rushing Sr., of Little Rock; an aunt, Becky Stoner, of Little Rock; a cousin, P.J. Pugh, of Little Rock; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved Maegan and will miss her always.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Funeral service, officiated by Bro. Tom Cumblidge, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Published in The Saline Courier on Nov. 6, 2019