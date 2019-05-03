Home

Roller-Ballard Funeral Home
306 S Main
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 315-4047
Malcolm Lee "Nick" Nichols


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Malcolm Lee "Nick" Nichols Obituary
Malcolm Lee "Nick" Nichols, 93, of Benton, passed away Saturday, April 27, at St. Vincent's Infirmary under the care of Arkansas Hospice. He was born Dec. 1, 1925, in Delaware, Arkansas, to the late Lee and Virvil Nichols.
Other the his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Nichols.
Nick served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 11th Airborne Paratrooper Division in the Pacific. He retired from Alcoa after 34 years. He and Claudia were long-time members of Northside Church of Christ where he served as deacon for many years.
Nick is survived by three children, Steve Nichols (Kim), of Benton, Linda Butler (Rick), of Dardanelle, and Cheryl McCartney of Chouteau, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Katie Nichols Mitchell, Parker Nichols, Chris Butler, Lacey Butler, Allison McCartney and Kara McCartney; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 29, at Northside Church of Christ, with Jim Gardner officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
A private burial will follow.
Arrangements are entrusted to Roller-Ballard Funeral Home 501-315-4047.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corin Read Christian Camp c/o Northside Church of Christ, 917 N. East Street, Benton, AR 72015.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 29, 2019
