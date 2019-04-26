Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-Ballard Funeral Home
306 S Main
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 315-4047
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamye Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamye L. Simpson


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mamye L. Simpson Obituary

Mamye L. Simpson, 101, of Benton, passed away Monday, April 22. She was born April 14, 1917, in Hoxie, to the late Richard L. and Cora Lee Heifner.?
Mamye was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Simpson; and Cora Heifner, Richard L. Heifner, Agnes Ghere, Ethel Adams, Frank Heifner, Dick Heifner and Marie Brown.??She is survived by a sister, Alberta Robinson, of North Little Rock; a son, Mickey W. Simpson (Sharon), of Benton; a daughter, Janis M. Younts, of Benton; five grandchildren, Cindy Younts, Phillip Younts (Leslie), Sheri Coker, Jim Simpson (Sheri Simpson) and Tim Simpson (Sara); and eight great-grandchildren, Mitchell Younts, Casey Younts, Keri Permenter, Jenna Coker, Mickey Simpson, Balin Younts, Jacks Younts and Wyatt Younts. ??Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, located at 306 S. Main St., in Benton.
Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. following the visitation.

Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home
Download Now