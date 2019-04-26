|
Mamye L. Simpson, 101, of Benton, passed away Monday, April 22. She was born April 14, 1917, in Hoxie, to the late Richard L. and Cora Lee Heifner.?
Mamye was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Simpson; and Cora Heifner, Richard L. Heifner, Agnes Ghere, Ethel Adams, Frank Heifner, Dick Heifner and Marie Brown.??She is survived by a sister, Alberta Robinson, of North Little Rock; a son, Mickey W. Simpson (Sharon), of Benton; a daughter, Janis M. Younts, of Benton; five grandchildren, Cindy Younts, Phillip Younts (Leslie), Sheri Coker, Jim Simpson (Sheri Simpson) and Tim Simpson (Sara); and eight great-grandchildren, Mitchell Younts, Casey Younts, Keri Permenter, Jenna Coker, Mickey Simpson, Balin Younts, Jacks Younts and Wyatt Younts. ??Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home, located at 306 S. Main St., in Benton.
Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. following the visitation.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 23, 2019