Margaret Ann Ward, 80, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 25. She was born Jan. 14, 1940, in Benton, to the late Sampson Clift and Margaret (Bagley) Scott.
Margaret was gifted artistically. She was a licensed floral designer and a talented seamstress. She sewed beautiful outfits for her daughters. Margaret was a wonderful cook who could make "hamburger taste like filet mignon." Everyone looked forward to her delicious coconut cream and chocolate pies at holiday meals. Her sweet tea was so delicious that her postman would get a glass every day. Margaret worked at JCPenney in Benton for more than 18 years and was known for her sassiness. Being frugal was her lifestyle, and she could "stretch a penny until Lincoln cried." Margaret was a wonderful mother. She adored her family and her face would light up when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren would come to see her.
Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory her three daughters, Kelly Yates and husband, Randy, of Benton, Susie Simmons and husband, Mike, of Benton, and Sherry Penn and husband, Mark, of Benton; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Everage and husband, Eddie, Dale Yates, Jake Simmons and wife, Jessica, Brooke Parks and husband, John, Torie Simmons and wife, Erika, Matthew Penn and wife, Tasha, Zachary Penn and wife, Stephanie, and Joshua Penn; seven great-grandchildren, Clark Simmons, Makenna Simmons, Kodie Parks, Sawyer Parks, Landon Penn, Luke Penn, and Hunter Penn; a brother, Morris Clift, of Bauxite; and many family members and friends who loved Margaret and will miss her always.
A private graveside service will be held by family. Her grandchildren, Dale Yates, Jake Simmons, Matt Penn, Zach Penn, Josh Penn and Torie Simmons will serve as pallbearers.
Service will be featured via Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 26, 2020