Margaret Hill Richmond
Margaret Hill Richmond, 79, of Benton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21. She was born Nov. 5, 1940, in Forrest City, to Charles Marshall and Mattie Mae Perkins Hill.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie "Rubin" Richmond; a son, Donald Leslie Jr.; a daughter, Patricia Lynn Kitchens; two brothers, William Hill and Jerry Hill; and a sister, Evelyn Eldridge.
Margaret is survived by five children, Fred Leslie (Beverly), Jerald Tarvin (Amy), Tina Salmela (Scott), Dana Kitchens and Dena Page; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Charles Hill, James Hill, Jackie Hill, Jimmy Hill and David Hill; two sisters, Dorothy Smith and Diane White; and many other extended family members and friends. She will be missed, but her memory will be cherished and her legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for her dearly.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be practiced and face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family directs memorials to be made in Margaret's name to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, 4018 W Capitol Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.

Published in The Saline Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 31, 2020.
