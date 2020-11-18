Margaret Wilson went to the Lord peacefully with no pain Sunday, Nov. 15. She is now with our Daddy. She was such the loving, caring best momma and Gee a family could have. Her and our Dad were perfect parents to us children.
She will always be in our hearts forever.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ben C. Wilson; and a grandson, Derrik Wilson.
She is survived by five children, Marie Canada (Jerry), Ben Wilson (Lori), Steven Wilson (Darlene), Gail Curran (Tim) and Lois Wilson; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandbabies.
Her final resting place will be next to her beloved husband at Memorial Gardens. Burial arrangements will be made at a later date.
