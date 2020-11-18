1/1
Margaret Wilson
Margaret Wilson went to the Lord peacefully with no pain Sunday, Nov. 15. She is now with our Daddy. She was such the loving, caring best momma and Gee a family could have. Her and our Dad were perfect parents to us children.
She will always be in our hearts forever.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ben C. Wilson; and a grandson, Derrik Wilson.
She is survived by five children, Marie Canada (Jerry), Ben Wilson (Lori), Steven Wilson (Darlene), Gail Curran (Tim) and Lois Wilson; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandbabies.
Her final resting place will be next to her beloved husband at Memorial Gardens. Burial arrangements will be made at a later date.
Online guest book: www.caruth-hale.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 30, 2020.
