Marilyn Dean Pritchard, 77, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, in Little Rock.
She was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Dardanelle. Marilyn was a business owner and a member of New Song Church.
Marilyn was known for her expertise in interior design, as well as for having countless booths at local flea markets. She was also an exceptional cook for her family during the holidays.
Known as "Grangi" by nearly everyone in her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joys in her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, James Fred Pritchard.
She is survived by a daughter, Tracy Maynard and husband, Rayburn; a son, David Pritchard and wife, Leslie; five grandchildren, Christa Messec and husband, Jesse, Katie "Cami" McClain, and husband, KC, Makenzie Maynard, Mason Pritchard and Madison Pritchard; five great-grandchildren, Brynlee Briggs, Hadlee Briggs, Paisli McClain, Karter McClain and Whitlee Messec; a sister, Jessica Lynn Davis and husband, Jim; and many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
