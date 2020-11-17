Marion Louise Holland, of Little Rock, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12. She was 98. She was born on June 17, 1922, in Little Rock, to the late Henry and Alice Hopper.

She has a sister, Eva Fay Young; four daughters, Alice Katherine Meyer, Susan Annette Meier, Mary Jane Ship and Frankie Christine Jones; two brothers, Albert Henry Hopper and Stanley Wallace Hopper; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church. She sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Frank John Madge and Robert Leon Holland; and two daughters, Mary Jane Ship and Alice Katherine Meyer.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Forest Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Pinecrest Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store