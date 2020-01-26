|
Marjorie Ella Cathcart, 95, of Benton, passed away Friday, Jan. 24. She was born June 29, 1924, in Poyen, to the late William Silas Baggett and Valah Hope Baggett.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Leonard Cathcart.
Marjorie is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne (Ellan) Cathcart, of Benton, Louisiana; Dale (Anne) Cathcart, of Shreveport, Louisiana; and Gary Cathcart, of Benton, Arkansas; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Mother was the good shepherd of our family. She loved and tended to her flock very well.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Ashby Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow at Fairplay Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 26, 2020