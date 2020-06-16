Mark Allan Frazier, 63, of Benton, passed away Saturday, June 13. He was born Sept. 25, 1956, in Little Rock, to the late Willie Oscar Frazier and Edna Geraldine Willis Frazier. To know Mark was to love him. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a mechanic and a beloved Pappy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Glen Frazier; and a nephew, Jeremy Frazier.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Frazier, of Benton; two sons, Kevin (Amy) Frazier and Blake (Andrea) Frazier; two brothers, Paul and Russ Frazier; two sisters, Sheila Powell and Sheryl Permenter; and five grandchildren, Maddie, Abby, Bella, Jillian and Grant.
Pallbearers will be Phil Scott, Jimmy Kirkpatrick, Brent Kirkpatrick, Arn Wildhagen, Ray Kesterson and Jeremiah Rabon.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, with Bro. Kim Hammer officiating.
Burial will follow at Social Hill Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Ashby Funeral Home.
As of June 15, the CDC and State Board of Funeral Directors rules on funeral services are as stated: Family groups should be seated at a distance of 6 feet apart from other groups, every other row should remain unoccupied and face coverings are required for anyone older than 10 years of age.
