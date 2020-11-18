1/
Mark Allen Daughenbaugh
1968 - 2020
Mark Allen Daughenbaugh, 52, of Little Rock, passed away Nov. 11. He was born June 10, 1968, in Houston, Texas, to Martin and Joyce Daughenbaugh.
Mark graduated from J.A. Fair High School and attended Pulaski Vo-Tech. He worked as a carpenter building houses. Mark loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, playing football and throwing horseshoes. His passion was raising roosters. When asked to sum Mark up in one word, Mark was "game." He would stand up for the little man, always standing his ground wanting to be sure things were fair and equal for everyone.
Preceding Mark in death were his father, Martin Daughenbaugh; and a brother, Brian Daughenbaugh.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Jared Daughenbaugh, of Little Rock; his mother, Joyce Daughenbaugh, of Lake Placid, Florida; a brother, Chad Daughenbaugh, of Little Rock; three cousins, Eric Rogers, of Alexandria, Louisiana, Shaun Johnson, of Little Rock, and Brian Daughenbaugh Jr., of Little Rock; the mother of his son, Tracy Speer; and many family members and friends who loved Mark and will miss him always.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Little Rock.
State of Arkansas COVID-19 directives will be followed, including masks being required and social distancing will be maintained.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Cross Roads Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
