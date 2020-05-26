Martha Jean House, 83, of Malvern, passed away Thursday, May 21. She was born Feb. 11, 1937, to the late John and Rosie Harris Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Michael Ray and Terry Lee Jackson; three brothers; and two sisters.
Jean is survived by two sons, Rickey (Nancy Buckingham) Jackson and Randy Jackson; a daughter, Janice (David) Hicks; two sisters, Sarah Arthur and Joyce Beasley; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service by Ashby Funeral Home will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Fairplay Cemetery, with Bro. Donis Smead officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on May 26, 2020.