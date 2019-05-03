Martha Jean Sutton Quattlebaum was born July 20, 1936, to Jay C. Sutton and Clydia A. (Diehl) Sutton. She served as valedictorian of the Mabelvale High School class of 1954. Upon graduation, she was married to Donald D. Quattlebaum on June 18, 1954. Martha strove to maintain a faithful Christian walk during her 82 years on this Earth and went to be at home in glory Sunday, April 28.

Many will remember the wonderful treats she baked and her time as Mrs. Claus.

She is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Donald; two sons, David (Brenda) and Paul Dennis Quattlebaum; two siblings, Edgar Sutton and Brenda (Bill) Wall; three grandchildren, Bryan (Angela), Ben (Violeta) and Susan; three great-grandchildren, Abby, Gage and Joci; and a number of friends and family members, nieces and nephews.

Martha was predeceased by her parents, Jay and Clydia Sutton; two sisters, Dorothy Lybrand and infant Janice Sutton; and a grandson, Lucas McGhee.

A service to honor Martha's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Benton, with Dr. Terry Parrish officiating.

A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Alexander.

Published in The Saline Courier on May 3, 2019