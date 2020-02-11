|
Martha (Kathleen) James-Basse went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 97 years of age. She was born in Hampton, Arkansas, attended school in Hampton, and graduated from Harrell High School in 1940. She was a starter for Harrell High School's girls basketball team.
She was the eldest child of Allen and Nettie McDuffie. She had three brothers, Raymond, Jesse and Carol, who have all preceded her in death. She had two sisters, Shirley McDuffie, who also preceded her in death, and is survived by Betty Jane Dunn of Magnolia. She also is survived by two nieces, Kim Tomlin and Cindy Graves.
She married William Bettes (Bill) James in 1941 and they shared 51 years together until his death Oct. 26, 1992.
Kathleen is survived by two children, William (Terry) James and wife, Margaret, and Philip (Robin) James and wife, Charlene, all of Benton; a stepson, Don Basse, of Tulsa; four grandchildren, Terry James Jr., Christian James, Nathan James and Ashley James, all of Benton; and four great-grandchildren, Jaci, Preslie, Hudson and Harper.
She was a faithful member of, and taught Sunday School for, Highland Heights Church in Benton for many years.
She retired from Sears in 1988 where she worked as a credit department supervisor in the Little Rock office. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association.
Kathleen married Shirley (Sonny) Basse in 1994 and they shared 16 years together until his death in 2009.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the chapel of Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton, with the Revs. Brian Moore and Bob Stucky officiating.
Interment will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Terry James, Jr., Nathan James, Christian James, Ashley James, Spurge Mask and Mike Hile. Serving as honorary pallbearer is Freddy Burton.
A time of visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/bryant.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 11, 2020