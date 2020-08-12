Marvin Franklin McCallister, 87, of Benton, passed away Monday, Aug. 10. He was born April 7, 1933, in Jefferson County, Arkansas (near Coy and Tomberlin), to the late William Sylvester and Eula Marie (Dardene) McCallister.
Marvin loved the Lord and read his Bible every day. He was a member of Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church. Marvin created great memories with each of his family members and all who knew him. He was the owner of Mc's Garden Center from 1962-1978. Marvin was an incredible landscaper, who designed many gardens throughout Benton, including the courthouse, Benton High School and First United Methodist Church. His work was featured on "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" for the gorgeous gardens he created for Jerry Van Dyke. Marvin was a Dallas Cowboys fan and loved sports of all kinds.
Preceding Marvin in death were his wife, Sue Hendrix McCallister; a son, Marvin Darrell McCallister; his parents; and six siblings.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Bobby McCallister, of Little Rock; two daughters, Judy Cotton and husband, Bill, of Clinton, and Brenda Finley and husband, Greg, of Benton; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Buggar, of Benton; and a host of family members and friends who loved Marvin and will miss him always.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.
Funeral service, officiated by Bros. Mark Blakely and Carl Ritchie, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home, with burial following at Lee Cemetery.
Arkansas COVID-19 directives include: Masks are required (not provided) and social distancing maintained.
In lieu of flowers, family greatly appreciates memorials to be made to the Gideons or American Diabetes Association.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.