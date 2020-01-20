|
|
Mary Ann Southern, of Little Rock, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18. She was born Nov. 18, 1943, in Fouke, to the late Edwin and Ora Agnes (Shumake) Bohn.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her stepparents, Pearl Bohn and Jimmy Shumake; a grandson, Lane Huie; a brother, Boyce Bohn; and a nephew, Bobby Bohn Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Southern; two daughters, Darla Huie and Lisa Heritage, of Little Rock; three grandchildren, Lindsay Carter (Adam), Jake Jakonczuk and Olivia Heritage; two great-grandchildren, Maddie and Owen Carter; two brothers, Bobby Bohn (Nell) and Eddy Bohn (Beth); and a sister, Sue Price.
Mary Ann grew up in Fouke and attended Fouke High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degreeat the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and her Master of Science degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, with honors, in speech language pathology. Mary Ann utilized her professional skills to help adults at Timber Ridge Ranch and later helped elementary students in the Bryant School District.
Mary Ann cherished her family and her church. She taught the senior high class at Benton First Assembly for many years and loved her students. As a choir member, her soprano voice was heard loud and clear throughout the sanctuary. Mary Ann loved to socialize and entertain friends and family. She was an accomplished cook, seamstress and excellent in arts and crafts - including painting, photography, needlepoint and finding antiques for her husband to refinish. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener and loved blue birds. Mary Ann spent a lot of time with her grandkids - reading, baking, taking them for ice cream and just talking about life. She was married to the love of her life, Robert Southern, since she was 17. She adored him and the feeling was mutual. Robert was her devoted caregiver for the last several years and he showed her his love every day throughout his actions and words.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at Roller-Chenal Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Mary Ann's memory to the Stuttering Foundation of America, P.O. Box 11749, Memphis, TN 38111-0749.
Pallbearers will include Jake Jakonczuk, Adam Carter, Mike Cowling, Eddy Bohn, Jon Jaggars, Rogers Davis and Todd Whatley with honorary pallbearers including Frank McFerrin, Phil McConnell, Marion Orender, Owen Carter, Casey Huie and Stephen Warrick.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 20, 2020